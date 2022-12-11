Church officials clear Chicago priest Pfleger of abuse claim

“This has been very painful,” Pfleger said. “Thank you for your love, for your support and your prayers.”

Pfleger, who is white, leads a Black church in Chicago’s largely Black and low-income Auburn Gresham neighborhood. His activism captured the attention of film director Spike Lee, who based a character played by actor John Cusack in the 2015 film “Chi-Raq” on Pfleger.

Pfleger has made national headlines for his activism on an array of issues — calling for gun control and better schools and jobs, opposing cigarette and alcohol advertising, taking on drug dealers and stores that sell drug paraphernalia, and leading countless protests. He has been sued for his activism and once said it "has resulted in jealousy, attacks and hate."

Attorney Eugene Hollander, who filed the latest abuse allegation against Pfleger, said his client is “incredibly hurt” by the archdiocese’s decision.

Hollander also represented the two men who came forward in 2021 with sexual abuse allegations. He said they had voluntarily submitted polygraph tests supporting their claims before the archdiocese determined their allegations were unfounded.

“In combination with the brothers’ claims and their evidence, and my current client’s claim, we had a staggering amount of evidence,” Hollander said.

The decisions will send a “deep chilling effect and strongly discourage victims of sexual abuse to come forward,” Hollander said.

“Obviously the St. Sabina community really strongly rallied around Father Pfleger, and I think it’s very unfortunate that it’s kind of turned a blind eye to the sexual abuse allegations,” Hollander said.