Chun shoots 75, lead down to 3 at Women's PGA Championship

Chun bogeyed Nos. 1 and 11 but birdied 2 and 12. She had a five-shot lead when she had to play her third shot from some tall grass on the 16th. That shot put her in even more trouble, in an area with tall grass and some thick trees. She took an unplayable lie and went back to the previous spot to re-hit.

Chun hit an 8-iron and sent the ball over the green, but she did manage to get up and down for a 7. Ko wasn't able to take advantage of Chun's mishap. She bogeyed four of five holes during one stretch on the front nine, then birdied four of the next seven. She wrapped up the round with four straight bogeys.