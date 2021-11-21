Chubb runs for 130, Browns hold off winless Lions 13-10

Detroit's D'Andre Swift ran for a career-high 136 yards, breaking off a 57-yard TD run in the second half to keep the Lions close. Kicker Aldrick Rosas made a 43-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to pull the Lions within 13-10. However Detroit couldn't come up with one more big play to put more pressure on the Browns.

The Lions played without starting quarterback Jared Goff, who injured his oblique against the Steelers. Tim Boyle finished 15 of 23 for 77 yards with two interceptions in his first NFL start.

Mayfield was limited in practice this week with shoulder, foot and knee injuries. He threw a first-half interception and had other issues in wet conditions before connecting with Chubb late in the second quarter.

Landry's 16-yard scoring run came on a gadget formation to open the second quarter. The Browns were determined to get Landry more touches, and the sure-handed receiver moved behind center with Mayfield shifting right. Landry took the snap and rolled left looking to throw back to his right.

With nobody open, Landry tucked the ball and sprinted up the middle for his second rushing TD this season.

The Browns took a two-TD lead late in the half with help from the Lions, who committed three penalties — two by cornerback Amani Oruwariye — on a 76-yard scoring drive capped by Chubb's TD.

Boyle came in with just four career pass attempts. Goff didn't practice this week and his status remains uncertain for Thursday’s Thanksgiving game against Chicago.

KICKING CRISIS

The Lions had intended to use kicker Riley Patterson, signed earlier this week off New England's practice squad. However, he was inactive and Rosas, a Pro Bowler in 2018 with the New York Giants, made his field goal and an extra point.

Earlier this week, Detroit released Ryan Santoso, who missed two kicks, including a potential winner against the Steelers. The Lions have been juggling kickers since training camp. Regular kicker Austin Siebert is on injured reserve with a hip issue.

INJURIES

Lions: Starting G Halapoulivaati Vaitai went out with a concussion in the second quarter. ... Da'Shawn Hand (groin) got hurt in the third quarter. ... Center Evan Brown left for several plays with an unspecified injury.

Browns: Landry appeared to aggravate the left knee injury that landed him on injured reserve. ... LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah went out in the second half with a leg injury that went unannounced by the team.

UP NEXT

Lions: host Chicago in their traditional Turkey Day game.

Browns: visit Baltimore on Sunday night for the first of two games in three weeks against the AFC North-leading Ravens.

