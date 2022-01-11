Christmas tree behind fire that killed 12, officials confirm

The 12 people who died were all on the third floor, Thiel said Tuesday. One was found alive but died at the scene.

Firefighters arrived within minutes at the duplex near the Philadelphia Museum of Art, but it was already too late, Thiel said. The only other survivor was a man who jumped out of a third-floor window.

“There was zero visibility,” said Thiel, noting that temperatures reached nearly 1,000 degrees at the ceiling. “Toxic smoke filling the entire building. And it’s loud in a fire.

“Rest assured, those firefighters did their level best, as our medics did their best to save those lives,” he said. “Sometimes we are too late.”

The three-story brick duplex was owned by the Philadelphia Housing Authority, which is the city’s public housing agency and the state’s biggest landlord.

Housing officials said last week that the building, which had a separate lower unit, had 13 tamper-resistant, 10-year detectors, all of which were operational during the last inspection in May 2021.

Three sisters — Rosalee McDonald, Virginia Thomas and Quinsha White — and nine of their children died in the blaze, according to family members. The blaze was the deadliest fire in Philadelphia in more than a century.

The city on Tuesday identified the other victims as Quientien Tate-McDonald, Destiny McDonald, Dekwan Robinson, J’Kwan Robinson, Taniesha Robinson, Tiffany Robinson, Shaniece Wayne, Natasha Wayne and Janiyah Roberts. Officials did not provide their ages.

Fires involving Christmas trees are much more likely to be fatal than other types of house fires because they become fully engulfed so quickly, according to the National Fire Protection Association, a nonprofit safety group. There are about 160 Christmas tree fires each year in the U.S., and they cause two deaths, the group said.

Wednesday's blaze had been the deadliest fire in years at a U.S. residential building but was surpassed Sunday by a fire in a high-rise in New York City's Bronx borough that killed 17 people, including several children.

Flames damaged only a small part of that 19-story building in the Bronx, but smoke poured through the building after tenants fleeing the unit where the blaze began left the apartment door open behind them in their hurry to escape, officials said.

Before the Philadelphia blaze, the Bronx had also held the distinction for a recent deadly fire, one that killed 13 people, according to data from the National Fire Protection Association. That fire started after a 3-year-old boy was playing with stove burners.