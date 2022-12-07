Christmas ornament honors gingerbread White House tradition

The gingerbread White House currently on display for thousands of tourists and guests attending holiday receptions weighs 300 pounds and includes a sugar cookie replica of Philadelphia's Independence Hall, in keeping with first lady Jill Biden's theme of "We the People."

But it all started in 1969 with Mrs. Nixon and a pastry chef who was German. An A-frame gingerbread house was customary in Germany and one became a fixture for the holidays at the White House.

“Chef Raffert’s Gingerbread Houses were a precious A-framed house that in later years began to add some special touches to reflect the current first family,” such as jelly beans, representing President Ronald Reagan's favorite candy, or replicas of the family's pets, wrote Jennifer Pickens, author of a book about Christmas at the White House.

“They became so popular that during White House tours it actually became necessary to post a Marine guard beside them to stop the quick hand (or teeth) of a child from grabbing a piece,” Pickens wrote.

The gingerbread White Houses are not edible.

Every year since 1981, when first lady Nancy Reagan gave approval, the historical association has designed an ornament honoring a president or a key White House anniversary.

The association is working its way through all 46 presidents. The 2023 ornament will honor President Gerald Ford. McLaurin said he already has approved the design, which will be revealed on Presidents Day in February.

Ornament sales are a big source of revenue for the nonprofit, nonpartisan historical association, which was created in 1961 by first lady Jacqueline Kennedy to help pay for White House restoration and acquisition projects.

