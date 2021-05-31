Christie's to sell Isaac Newton's notes for greatest work

Venning said that when he was working on the revisions, Newton was “fizzing with the energy of one of the greatest minds the world has ever seen."

“And we can see that at work, the speed with which he’s writing, the ferment of ideas coming out from his pen,” he said.

Keith Moore, head librarian at the Royal Society — the scientists’ club where Newton was president in the 18th century — said Gregory “kept up a written dialogue with Newton. He met Newton and that partnership, almost, between the two of them, resulted in refining Newton’s thinking.”

Newton eventually gave up on the revisions, but ultimately produced a new edition in 1713.

The document will go under the hammer at Christie’s in London on July 8.

“What a collector in the autograph world is looking for is the greatest minds in history, talking about their greatest achievements,” Venning said. “It’s very, very rare to have that combination. And that’s what you have in this particular manuscript.”