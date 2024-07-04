Christian Walker hits 16th and 17th career homers at Dodger Stadium, Diamondbacks rout Dodgers 12-4

Freddie Freeman and Teoscar Hernández hit back-to-back homers in the first for the NL West-leading Dodgers. After four of their first five batters had hits, they had only two more the rest of the game. Arizona pounded out 16 hits.

Walker went 4 for 5, falling a triple shy of the cycle, with four RBIs and three runs. With two out in the fourth, he sent a 3-2 pitch from Ryan Yarbrough (3-2) to left for a 5-4 lead. Walker hit his 20th homer of the season in the ninth, a two-out shot off Michael Petersen.

Bryce Jarvis (1-2) got the victory in relief.

Arizona got most of its offense from the bottom of the lineup. Eugenio Suárez, Moreno and Geraldo Perdomo combined for seven hits, including Moreno's homer in the third.

The Dodgers' only hits after the first were a double by Miguel Rojas in the sixth and Freeman's single in the eighth.

Mena allowed a single, walk, back-to-back homers and a single to the first five Dodgers. The 21-year-old right-hander struck out two and walked three in three innings.

Dodgers rookie Gavin Stone gave up four runs and seven hits in three innings, needing 49 pitches over the first two innings. He struck out three and walked three.

Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw (shoulder) was set to throw a bullpen Thursday.

D-backs RHP Zac Gallen (6-4, 2.83 ERA) was scheduled to make his second start since coming off the IL in the series finale Thursday against Dodgers RHP Landon Knack (1-1, 2.08).

