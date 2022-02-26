Christian Eriksen returns to playing after cardiac arrest

The stadium in west London united in applauding Eriksen's entry to the Premier League in the 52nd minute against Newcastle, an uplifting moment for a player the world feared the worst for when he collapsed last June.

The substitution had a link to that traumatic day at the European Championship. The player who Eriksen who came on for was Mathias Jensen, who took his place in the Denmark team when the game against Finland eventually resumed despite the distress of the star being in the hospital with an uncertain fate.