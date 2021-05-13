Chrissy Teigen apologizes to Courtney Stodden for harassment

“Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past (expletive) in front of the entire world. I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll,” Teigen tweeted Wednesday in a long thread.

She continued: “I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly. These were not my only mistakes and surely won’t be my last as hard as I try but god I will try!!”