Chris Stapleton, Eric Church share top CMA nominations

In nominations announced on Thursday, Stapleton leads with seven nominations including male vocalist, album of the year, single and song of the year, and two additional nominations as a producer both on his album and single. Church, who put out a three-part album in April collectively called “Heart & Soul," earned five nominations.

They join Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood and Luke Combs as entertainer of the year nominees. Lambert, who is also nominated for female vocalist and musical event, was already the most nominated female artist in CMA history and now ties with Brad Paisley for third in overall nominations, the CMA said in a news release. The CMA Awards will air on Nov. 10 on ABC.