Chris Hipkins to be New Zealand's next prime minister

Hipkins rose to public prominence during the coronavirus pandemic, when he took on a kind of crisis management role. But he and other liberals have long been in the shadow of Ardern, who became a global icon of the left and exemplified a new style of leadership.

Just 37 when she became leader, Ardern was praised around the world for her handling of the nation’s worst-ever mass shooting and the early stages of the pandemic. But she faced mounting political pressures at home and a level of vitriol from some that previous New Zealand leaders hadn't faced.

Fighting back tears, Ardern told reporters on Thursday that she was leaving the role no later than Feb. 7.

“I know what this job takes, and I know that I no longer have enough in the tank to do it justice. It is that simple,” she said.