Choo-choo: Hornets' play-in arrival blocked by freight train

"I've never seen that," Hornets coach James Borrego said. "I've been coming to this arena for 20 years, and I've never seen a train stop before the game."

He seemed to imply that the Hawks had something to do with the freight train stopping at the crossing.

“Somebody figure it out. I have no idea,” Borrego said. “But our guys noticed.”

He said the delay fired up the 10th-seeded Hornets, who were looking to earn their way into the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

"It's good fuel for us," Borrego said.

