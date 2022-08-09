Chipotle to pay $20M for violating New York City labor laws

The settlement between the city and the California-based fast-food chain covers about 13,000 employees who worked at the chain's New York City outlets between 2017 and this year. It is the result of an investigation by the city's Department of Consumer and Worker Protection into complaints filed by 160 Chipotle workers and Local 32BJ of the Service Employees International Union, city officials said.

The deal is the largest worker protection settlement in New York City history, officials said.