Chipmaker TSMC says revenue up 16.7% as demand surges

Revenue rose to 362.4 billion New Taiwan dollars ($12.7 billion) in the three months ending in March, the Taipei-based company announced. Revenue in March rose 13.7% over a year earlier to 129.1 billion New Taiwan dollars ($4.5 billion).

TSMC makes chips for major brands including Apple Inc. and Qualcomm Inc. Most semiconductors used in smartphones, medical equipment, computers and other products are made in Taiwan, South Korea and China.