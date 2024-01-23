Chinese state media say 20 people dead and 24 missing after landslide

Chinese state media say 20 people are confirmed dead and 24 remain missing after a landslide in a remote, mountainous part of the southwestern province of Yunnan

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
16 minutes ago
X

BEIJING (AP) — Twenty people are confirmed dead and 24 remain missing after a landslide in a remote, mountainous part of China's southwestern province of Yunnan, Chinese state media reported Tuesday.

The disaster struck just before 6 a.m. on Monday in the village of Liangshui in the northeastern part of Yunnan.

Authorities resumed search and rescue operations Tuesday after suspending the work temporarily due to another landslide alert.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
7.1 magnitude earthquake rattles part of western China, injuring 6...
2
Tencent's 'League of Legends' developer Riot Games announces layoffs of...
3
Russian missiles target Ukrainian cities of Kyiv and Kharkiv, killing...
4
21 Israeli soldiers are killed in the deadliest single attack on the...
5
Live updates | 21 Israeli soldiers are killed in Gaza as criticism of...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top