Chinese state media say 20 people dead and 24 missing after landslide

BEIJING (AP) — Twenty people are confirmed dead and 24 remain missing after a landslide in a remote, mountainous part of China's southwestern province of Yunnan, Chinese state media reported Tuesday.
The disaster struck just before 6 a.m. on Monday in the village of Liangshui in the northeastern part of Yunnan.
Authorities resumed search and rescue operations Tuesday after suspending the work temporarily due to another landslide alert.
Credit: AP
