Chinese planners promise 12 million jobs, economic rebound

This year's job creation target is 12 million, up from last year’s goal of 11 million and below the 12.1 million that was achieved, according to Li.

The NDRC chairman, Zhao Chenxin, said the priority is to “release consumption potential” and promote an “innovation-driven development strategy.”

That is in line with ruling party plans to nurture self-sustaining growth based on consumer spending instead of exports and investment and to generate prosperity and global influence by making China a creator of valuable technologies.

The NDRC’s Li warned that the global environment “is becoming more complex and severe,” a reference to weak export demand due to Western interest rate increases to cool inflation and strained relations with Washington and other trading partners over technology, security and territorial disputes.

That will add to pressure on Chinese export industries that support millions of jobs, increasing the importance of self-sustaining business activity at home.

“Ability to consume comes from employment and income,” so the government must “increase the income of urban and rural residents,” Li said.

Li gave no details, but the ruling party has previously pressured e-commerce and other big companies to share more of their wealth with the public by raising wages and cutting charges for small vendors and other entrepreneurs.

The growth target is the lowest on record except for 2020, when the government dropped its goal at the start of the COVID pandemic.

“We view it as a relatively conservative but pragmatic proposal for delivering a healthy and organic economic recovery,” said Nomura economists in a report. “China’s economy is still set to face with multiple headwinds over the course of the year.”

The higher unemployment might be harder to achieve, so “job creation is likely to be a focus of work this year,” they wrote.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP