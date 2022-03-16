Chinese operative accused in plot to undermine US candidate

The candidate is described in court papers as a Chinese dissident and student leader of the Tiananmen Square protests in 1989. Though the candidate is not identified by name in the complaint, the biographical details in the document match those of Xiong Jan, who announced his candidacy as a Democrat for a congressional seat in New York City in this year's election.

A phone call to a number listed on his campaign website was answered by a man who identified himself as a friend and said he would pass along the message to Yan. An email sent to an address on his website was not immediately returned.

It was not immediately clear if Lin was in custody. The complaint includes charges of conspiring to defraud the United States.

____

Associated Press writer Michelle L. Price in New York contributed to this report.