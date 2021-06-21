Chinese banks promise to step up cryptocurrency ban

Promoters of cryptocurrencies say they allow anonymity and flexibility, but Chinese regulators warn that might aid money-laundering or other crimes.

Bank executives were summoned to a meeting at which they were questioned about their activities and told to “maintain financial stability and security,” the central bank said in a statement.

It said cryptocurrency trading “disrupts normal economic and financial order” and can facilitate money laundering and other crime.

Regulators tightened prohibitions against handling cryptocurrencies in 2017 and publicly reminded banks about their potential risks in May, possibly reflecting concern cryptocurrency mining and trading was continuing.

Regulators in several Chinese regions have ordered cryptocurrency mining operations to shut down.

The Chinese central bank is developing an electronic version of the country's yuan that could be tracked and controlled by Beijing.

