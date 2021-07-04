Chinese astronauts make first spacewalk outside new station

On Sunday, Liu attached his feet to a platform at the end of a remote-controlled arm that held him in place while he used an electric drill and other tools to install equipment.

China's space agency plans a total of 11 launches through the end of next year to add two more modules to the 70-ton station.

Liu is a veteran of the Shenzhou 7 mission in 2008, during which Zhai Zhigang made China’s first space walk. Nie is on his third trip into space while Liu is making his first. All are military pilots.

This photo released by Xinhua News Agency shows a screen at Beijing Aerospace Control Center showing an astronaut stepping out of core module of the China's new space station in space on Sunday, July 4, 2021. Two astronauts made the first space walk on Sunday outside China's new orbital station to work on setting up a 15-meter (50-foot) long robotic arm. (Jin Liwang/Xinhua via AP) Credit: Jin Liwang Credit: Jin Liwang

In this image taken from video footage run by China's CCTV, astronaut Liu Boming steps out of core module of the China's new space station in space on Sunday, July 4, 2021. Two astronauts made the first space walk on Sunday outside China's new orbital station to work on setting up a 15-meter (50-foot) long robotic arm. (CCTV via AP Video) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

