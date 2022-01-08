Chinese immigrant attacked in NYC dies months later

Yao Pan Ma, 61, died Dec. 31, police said. His attack drew national attention as part of a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes in New York and around the country. The investigation continues.

Jarrod Powell, 49, of New York City, was previously charged with attempted murder, felony assault and hate crime charges in the case. A message was left seeking comment with the Legal Aid Society, which represents Powell and has previously declined to comment.