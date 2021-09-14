Chinese ambassador to UK barred from Parliament

The move came shortly after Britain, the U.S., Canada and the European Union sanctioned Chinese officials over Xinjiang.

The sanctioned parliamentarians welcomed the ban, saying allowing Zheng in the Parliament building would have been “an insult.”

The Chinese embassy in the U.K. condemned the move and said it will harm the interests of both countries.

“The despicable and cowardly action of certain individuals of the U.K. Parliament to obstruct normal exchanges and co-operation between China and the U.K. for personal political gains is against the wishes and harmful to the interests of the peoples of both countries," the Chinese embassy said in a statement.