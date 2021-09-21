China's Xi: Handle disputes with 'dialogue and cooperation'

His comments came hours after U.S. President Joe Biden said he didn't have any intention of starting a “new Cold War" — itself a response to criticism from the U.N. chief that both Washington and Beijing need to make sure their differences and tensions don't derail their 42-year-old relationship.

"One country’s success does not have to mean another country’s failure," Xi said in a prerecorded speech. "The world is big enough to accommodate common development and progress of all countries."