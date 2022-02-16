China's Xi: Control of Hong Kong surge is 'overriding task'

Xi personally issued instructions and directed Vice Premier Han Zheng to express to the city's chief executive Carrie Lam the high level of concern Chinese Communist Party leaders had about Hong Kong's ongoing outbreak, according to Wen Wei Po, a pro-Beijing news outlet.

Zheng stressed that the Hong Kong government "should earnestly assume the main responsibility, and regard the rapid stabilization and control of the epidemic as the current overriding task” to Lam, the outlet said.