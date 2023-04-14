China's Xi, Brazil's Lula meet in Beijing to boost ties

“As comprehensive strategic partners, China and Brazil share extensive common interests," Xi said, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

“China ... sees the relationship as a high priority on its diplomatic agenda,” he said.

At a late-night news conference by the Brazilian delegation, Brazil's ambassador to China, Marcos Galvão, said that Lula had met with the Chinese president for about three hours in what he indicated was a positive sign.

“The visit speaks for itself," Galvão said. “The duration of the meeting speaks for itself.”

Brazil's finance minister Fernando Haddad said that his country was planning a “leap forward in the quality of our relationship” with China. “President Lula wants a policy of reindustrialization. This visit starts a new challenge for Brazil: bringing direct investments from China,” Haddad said.

Haddad said that the relationship with China does not affect Brazil's interest in having strong bonds with the United States too, adding that he regretted “some American companies made the decision to leave Brazil” recently.

"We want partnerships with the three big trade blocs: the U.S., the European Union, and China,” Haddad said.

The leaders oversaw the signing of agreements in 15 areas, ranging from agriculture to aeronautics, which underscored the improvement in relations since Lula took over in January.

Under Bolsonaro, the former president’s lawmaker son Eduardo Bolsonaro blamed the COVID-19 pandemic on the Chinese Communist Party in 2020. Later that year, Eduardo referred to the giant Chinese technology company Huawei as “Chinese espionage.” Other government ministers openly criticized the Asian nation’s government.

Last year, China did not have an ambassador in Brasilia for eight months.

Lula's visit included the swearing in on Thursday of former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff as head of the Chinese-backed New Development Bank, which is funding infrastructure projects in Brazil and elsewhere in the developing world.

The bank portrays itself as an alternative to the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, which often impose loan conditions that developing nations criticize as punitive. It was established as part of a larger framework of cooperation between countries known as BRICS — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — and has approved 99 loan projects totaling more than $34 billion, mainly for infrastructure projects, according to China’s Foreign Ministry.

Rousseff is Lula's former chief of staff and succeeded him as Brazil's first female president. In remarks at the swearing-in ceremony at the bank's Shanghai headquarters, Lula took swipes at both the IMF and the dominance of the U.S. dollar in international trade, hailing an agreement between Brazil and China to use the Chinese yuan in their bilateral commerce.

“The New Development Bank is the product of a partnership among BRICS countries with a view to creating a world with less poverty, less inequality and more sustainability," Lula said, according to an NDB statement.

China is Brazil’s biggest export market, each year buying tens of billions of dollars of soybeans, beef, iron ore, poultry, pulp, sugar cane, cotton and crude oil. Brazil is the biggest recipient of Chinese investment in Latin America, according to Chinese state media, although Lula has spoken against outright Chinese ownership of Brazilian companies.

Lula's China visit follows trips to Argentina and Uruguay in January and to the U.S. in February, signaling the importance he places on international affairs in contrast to Bolsonaro.

A key piece of Lula’s outreach abroad is his proposal that Brazil and other developing countries, including China, mediate peace in Ukraine. However, his suggestion that Ukraine cede Crimea as a means to forge peace has angered Kyiv and its closest backers.

China has also sought to play a role in ending the conflict, though in a manner highly supportive of Moscow. It has refused to condemn the invasion, criticized economic sanctions on Russia and accused the U.S. and NATO of provoking the conflict.

Russia and China declared a "no limits" relationship in a 2022 joint statement and Xi reaffirmed the closeness of ties in March by meeting with President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Also Friday, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said China would not sell weapons to either side in the Ukraine conflict, while the Defense Ministry said Minister Li Shangfu would visit Moscow next week for talks with his Russian counterpart.

Savarese reported from Sao Paulo. Senior producer Wayne Zhang in Beijing contributed.

