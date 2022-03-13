China's virus cases rise, access to Shanghai tightened

The territory's leader, Chief Executive Carrie Lam, warned Saturday the peak of the latest infection surge might not be past yet.

Authorities in Jilin are stepping up anti-disease measures after concluding their earlier response was inadequate, according to Zhang Yan, deputy director of the provincial Health Commission.

“The emergency response mechanism in some areas is not sound enough,” Zhang said at a news conference, according to a transcript released by the government.

In Shanghai, China's most populous city, the number of cases in the latest surge rose by 15 to 432.

The city government called on the public not to leave unless necessary. It said bus service would be suspended starting on Sunday.

“Those who come or return to Shanghai must have a negative nucleic acid test report within 48 hours before arrival,” said a city health agency statement.

On the mainland, 831 new cases were reported in Changchun, 571 in the nearby provincial capital city of Jilin, 150 in the eastern port city of Qingdao and 60 in Shenzhen, a business center adjacent to Hong Kong.

