China's Ukraine envoy due to start Europe trip

The trip “expresses China’s commitment to promoting peace and negotiations,” foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Friday. Wang said China wishes to prevent an “escalation of the situation.”

Beijing previously avoided involvement in conflicts between other countries but appears to be asserting itself as a global diplomatic force after arranging talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran in March that led them to restore diplomatic relations following a seven-year break.

China has friendly relations with Moscow as well as economic leverage as the biggest buyer of Russian oil and gas after the United States and its allies cut off most purchases.

Xi’s government sees Moscow as a diplomatic partner in opposing U.S. domination of global affairs. Beijing has refused to criticize the February 2022 invasion and used its status as one of five permanent United Nations Security Council members to deflect diplomatic attacks on Russia.