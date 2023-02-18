China's top diplomat renews criticism of US balloon downing

Wang also accused the U.S. of denying China’s economic advances and seeking to impede its further development.

“What we hope for from the U.S. is a pragmatic and positive approach to China that allows us to work together,” Wang said.

His comments came shortly before an address to the conference by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, who didn't mention the balloon controversy or respond to Wang's comments but stressed the importance of upholding the "international rules-based order."

She said Washington is “troubled that Beijing has deepened its relationship with Moscow since the war began” and said that “looking ahead, any steps by China to provide lethal support to Russia would only reward aggression, continue the killing and further undermine a rules-based order.”

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who spoke at the same event several hours later, also didn't address the balloon issue publicly.