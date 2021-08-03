China's Tencent limits gaming for minors after media outcry

Tencent’s pledge to curb gaming for minors came hours after the company’s stock plunged as much as 11% following a critique published by the Economic Information Daily, a newspaper affiliated with China’s official Xinhua News Agency.

The newspaper article had named Tencent’s wildly popular Honor of Kings game as one that minors were addicted to, and cited a student saying that some played the game for eight hours a day. The online article was removed hours later.