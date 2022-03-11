China faces multiple challenges amid 'rising uncertainties'

The northeastern city of Changchun, home to 9 million people, was locked down Friday. To the south, China's largest city, Shanghai, ordered all schools to switch to online classes starting Saturday.

Li said that China would make COVID-19 control measures more targeted to ensure normal economic production and life but gave little sign of abandoning the “zero-tolerance” strategy that has limited travel to and from China and quarantined anyone arriving for two to three weeks.

"We will continue to gain experience, respond to possible changes in a timely manner and gradually work toward the free flow of goods and personnel,” he said.

While the Congress does little legislating beyond rubber-stamping some broad policies, it does serve as a sounding board for public concerns. Several proposals were put forth this year to increase penalties for human trafficking, following an outcry over reports of a mother found chained in a shed.

“Recently, there has been an incident of gross violations of women’s rights,” Li said, without mentioning the details. "We are not only distressed for the victims but also indignant about the incident.”

Li, whose primary responsibility is the economy, said the government would enact business tax and fee cuts and tax refunds totaling 2.5 trillion yuan ($400 billion), especially for small entrepreneurs. Many have been hit hard by the pandemic.

He also repeated calls for the U.S. to repeal tariffs put on Chinese imports under previous U.S. President Donald Trump. The two sides should communicate more following a video summit late last year between their presidents, Xi Jinping and Joe Biden, he said.

“Since the two sides have opened the door to each other, then it should not be closed," he said. "Nor should there be decoupling.”

The U.S. accused China this week of aiding Russian disinformation efforts, including unsubstantiated claims that Ukraine was running biological weapons labs with U.S. support.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that China “urges the U.S. to disclose details on U.S.-financed biological labs in Ukraine." U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price called the allegations “outright lies.”

Li, who is considered the ruling Communist Party’s No. 2 official after Xi, said he would step down when his second five-year term ends next year. Xi, however, is expected to break with recent tradition and remain in power for a third term.

