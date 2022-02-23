China's investigation confirms chained woman was trafficked

Both were arrested by authorities on Tuesday.

After just a few months with the man in Donghai county, Little Plum Blossom disappeared one morning. How she ended up in Feng county, where the video showing her chained up was shot, was the result of further trafficking, according to the report.

A couple who ran a hotel in neighboring Henan province found the woman wandering as a beggar and had taken her in, according to the report. After a month, they sold her to a construction foreman who then sold her to a man in Feng county. This man in Feng county then sold her to the family that she would “marry into” and end up having eight children in. Investigators said this chain of events was still under examination.

Authorities also addressed rumors about the marriage license, which was presented by a former investigative journalist on the social media platform Weibo.

Many of the public raised concerns over the age discrepancy in the marriage license, which indicated the woman was in her 50s, though her appearance suggested otherwise. Authorities clarified it was due to the fact that the husband registered her with a different birthday, though it is unclear why.

Her husband was detained by authorities earlier this month. On Thursday, the procuratorate in Feng County approved his formal arrest on charges of abuse.

Police have also detained the first man Little Plum Blossom was sold to in Jiangsu in 1998, as well as those who later trafficked her to Feng county.

Eight lower-level officials have been fired and three have been “deprived of freedom of movement” as part of an internal Party investigation, for various reasons including issuing false information and failing to protect the public’s rights. Six others have received internal punishments, such as demotion in rank.