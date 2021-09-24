China's HNA Group says chairman, CEO detained by police

Chen Feng and Tan Xiangdong were “taken under compulsory measures” by police in the southern island province of Hainan due to “suspicion of crime,” the company said on its social media account. It gave no details but said operations “are not affected.”

HNA Group, which operates Hainan Airlines and other carriers, was struggling with $75 billion in debt when last year’s shutdown of global travel to fight the coronavirus pandemic devastated its aviation business. The Hainan government took control in February 2020.