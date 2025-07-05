China's first Legoland opens to visitors in Shanghai

A massive 85-foot Lego figure named Dada has greeted visitors at the new Legoland resort in Shanghai
Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng, center, Fiona Eastwood, CEO of Merlin Entertainment, center right, and Niels B. Christiansen, President and CEO of Lego Group, center left, open Legoland Shanghai, China's first and world's largest Legoland resort in Shanghai, Saturday, July 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Credit: AP



Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng, center, Fiona Eastwood, CEO of Merlin Entertainment, center right, and Niels B. Christiansen, President and CEO of Lego Group, center left, open Legoland Shanghai, China's first and world's largest Legoland resort in Shanghai, Saturday, July 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Updated 1 hour ago
SHANGHAI (AP) — A giant 26-meter (85-foot) Lego figure named Dada welcomed visitors to the new Legoland resort in Shanghai.

The resort, which opened Saturday, is the first in China. It is one of 11 parks across the world and was built with 85 million Lego bricks.

Among the main attractions is Miniland, which replicates well-known sights from across the world using Lego bricks. It features landmarks across China like Beijing’s Temple of Heaven and Shanghai’s Bund waterfront. There’s also a boat tour through a historic Chinese water town built with Lego bricks.

“My first impression is it is a good recreation, like a real fairyland of Lego,” said Ji Yujia, a Lego fan who was there on opening day.

The resort was developed in conjunction with the Shanghai government by Merlin Entertainments and the LEGO Group.

Visitors were greeted by performances featuring Legoland characters. Tickets range from $44 (319 yuan) to $84 (599 yuan).

Corrects to say that Legoland in Shanghai is not the largest in the world.

A view of Legoland Shanghai a day before it opens to the public in Shanghai, China, Friday, July 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A mascot reacts to visitors at the hotel in Legoland Shanghai a day before it opens to the public in Shanghai, China, Friday, July 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A child uses a magnifying glass to look at Lego characters at the hotel in Legoland Shanghai a day before it opens to the public in Shanghai, China, Friday, July 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Workers guide Lego mascot characters during the opening of Legoland Shanghai, China's first and the world's largest Legoland resort, in Shanghai, Saturday, July 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

