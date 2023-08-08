China's exports sink 14.5% in July from a year ago, adding to pressure to shore up flagging economy

Customs data show China’s exports plunged 14.5% in July compared with a year ago, adding to pressure on the ruling Communist Party to reverse an economic slump
Nation & World
33 minutes ago
X

BEIJING (AP) — China’s exports plunged 14.5% in July compared with a year ago, adding to pressure on the ruling Communist Party to reverse an economic slump.

Exports fell to $281.8 billion as the decline widened from June’s 12.4% fall, customs data showed Tuesday. Imports fell 12.4% to $201.2 billion in a sign of weak domestic demand, widening from the previous month’s 6.8% loss.

The country's global trade surplus narrowed by 20.4% from a record high a year ago to $80.6 billion.

Chinese leaders are under pressure to shore up business and consumer activity after the world’s second-largest economy grew by only 0.8% in the second quarter of 2023 from the previous three-month period.

The ruling party has promised measures to support entrepreneurs and to encourage home purchases and consumer spending but hasn’t announced large-scale stimulus spending or tax cuts.

In Other News
1
In Utah and Kansas, state courts flex power over new laws regulating...
2
Two rivals claim to be in charge in Niger. One is detained and has been...
3
Once Colombia's most-wanted drug lord, the kingpin known as Otoniel...
4
USA Basketball rolls past Puerto Rico in World Cup tune-up opener...
5
Pac-12's downfall came after it could not adjust to changing media...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top