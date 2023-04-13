China's exports rebound unexpectedly to growth in March

Exports rose 14.8% over a year earlier to $315.6 billion, recovering from a 6.8% contraction in January and February, customs data showed Thursday. Imports sank 1.4% to $227.4 billion, but the decline was smaller than the 10.2% slide in the previous two months.

China’s politically sensitive global trade surplus widened by 82% over a year earlier to $88.2 billion.