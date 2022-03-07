China's exports, imports gain in January-February

Exports grew by 16.3% over a year earlier to $544.7 billion in the two-month period, customs data showed Monday. Imports advanced 15.5% to $428.7 billion.

Chinese authorities combine trade data for the first two months to screen out fluctuations due to the Lunar New Year holiday, which falls at different times each year in January or February. Factories shut down for up to two weeks, then restock after they reopen.