China's exports grow 7.6% in May, beating expectations despite trade tensions

China's exports for May beat analyst expectations despite trade tensions, though imports shrank
Nation & World
By ZEN SOO – Associated Press
1 minute ago
X

HONG KONG (AP) — China's exports for May beat analyst expectations despite trade tensions, though imports shrank, according to customs data released Friday.

Exports jumped 7.6% in May from the same time last year to $302.35 billion. Imports however rose by 1.8% to $219.73 billion, missing estimates of about 4% growth.

In comparison, exports grew by 1.5% in April compared to the same period last year while April imports rose by 8.4%.

Strong exports also saw China’s trade surplus widen to $82.62 billion, up from April’s $72.35 billion.

In Other News
1
Oklahoma wins record fourth straight NCAA softball title, beating Texas...
2
The Latest | Israeli strike kills 33 in a Gaza school filled with...
3
Boeing's astronaut capsule arrives at the space station after thruster...
4
Brown has 22, Porzingis returns with 20 as Celtics open NBA Finals with...
5
Yemen's Houthi rebels unveil solid-fuel 'Palestine' missile that...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top