China's exports grow 7.6% in May, beating expectations despite trade tensions

HONG KONG (AP) — China's exports for May beat analyst expectations despite trade tensions, though imports shrank, according to customs data released Friday.
Exports jumped 7.6% in May from the same time last year to $302.35 billion. Imports however rose by 1.8% to $219.73 billion, missing estimates of about 4% growth.
In comparison, exports grew by 1.5% in April compared to the same period last year while April imports rose by 8.4%.
Strong exports also saw China’s trade surplus widen to $82.62 billion, up from April’s $72.35 billion.
