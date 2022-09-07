China's export growth sinks in August, imports shrink

Exports rose 7% over a year ago to $314.9 billion, barely one-third of July’s 18% expansion, customs data showed Wednesday. Imports contracted by 0.2% to $235.5 billion, compared with the previous month’s already weak 2.3% growth.

Demand for Chinese exports has softened as economic activity in Western markets slowed and the Federal Reserve and central banks in Europe and Asia raise interest rates to cool surging inflation. At home, repeated closures of cities to fight virus outbreaks has weighed on consumer spending.