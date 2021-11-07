springfield-news-sun logo
X

China's export growth cools, trade surplus hits $84 billion

FILE - Container trucks pass through a new automated container port in Rizhao in eastern China's Shandong province on Oct. 9, 2021. China's export growth slowed slightly in October to 27.1 percent over a year ago, while imports were up 20.6 percent, the customs administration said Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (Chinatopix via AP, File)
Caption
FILE - Container trucks pass through a new automated container port in Rizhao in eastern China's Shandong province on Oct. 9, 2021. China's export growth slowed slightly in October to 27.1 percent over a year ago, while imports were up 20.6 percent, the customs administration said Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (Chinatopix via AP, File)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Nation & World
35 minutes ago
China’s export growth slowed slightly in October to 27.1 percent over a year ago, while imports were up 20.6 percent, the customs administration said Sunday

BEIJING (AP) — China's export growth slowed slightly in October to 27.1 percent over a year ago, while imports were up 20.6 percent, the customs administration said Sunday.

The trade surplus was $84.5 billion, higher than the $66.8 billion in September.

The export and import figures are much higher than a year ago, when much of the world was in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic, but overall economic growth appears to be moderating.

China's economy has been buffeted by COVID-19 outbreaks and related restrictions that have depressed domestic travel and consumer demand, and power shortages that have pushed down factory production.

Exports, which were up 28.1 percent in September, totaled $300.2 billion last month. Imports were $215.7 billion.

In Other News
1
Álvarez stops Plant to become undisputed 168-pound champ
2
Early-season snow blankets Beijing and northern China
3
EXPLAINER: Here is why crowd surges can kill people
4
No. 3 Alabama holds on to beat huge underdog LSU, 20-14
5
Iraqi prime minister survives assassination bid with drones
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top