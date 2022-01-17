Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

China's economy grows 8.1% in 2021, slows in second half

Nation & World
17 minutes ago
China’s economy grew by 8.1% in 2021 after an abrupt slowdown in the second half that is prompting suggestions Beijing needs to shore up slumping growth

BEIJING (AP) — China’s economy grew by 8.1% in 2021 after an abrupt slowdown in the second half that is prompting suggestions Beijing needs to shore up slumping growth.

In the final three months of 2021, the world’s second-largest economy expanded at a 4% annual pace, government data showed Monday. That is down from the previous quarter's 4.9% and an eye-popping 18.3% in January-March.

Activity slumped under pressure from Beijing on the real estate industry, a key growth driver, to cut debt levels that Chinese leaders worry are dangerously high.

That has prompted suggestions Beijing may need to cut interest rates or pump money into the economy through more public works construction.

In Other News
1
Djokovic arrives in Dubai after deportation from Australia
2
49ers hang on late for 23-17 wild-card victory over Cowboys
3
Australian Open starts hours after Djokovic's deportation
4
As NBA prepares to celebrate King, Robertson also remembers
5
Biden, new Japanese prime minister to meet virtually Friday
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top