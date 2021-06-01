China's central bank tries to stop surge in currency's value

“But this is difficult to achieve if the PBoC doesn’t like speculators,” Pang said. “A market consists of FX users and investors, including speculators.”

Monday’s order raised the amount of their foreign currency reserves banks must keep on deposit with the PBoC from 5% to 7%. That change, the first since 2007, will lock up about $20 billion of their $1 trillion in foreign currency, according to Macquarie Group.

The increase is a “strong signal” that policymakers are “increasingly uncomfortable” with the speed of the yuan’s rise, Macquarie said in a report.

The surge in the yuan's value threatens to make China's goods more expensive in foreign markets, hampering a manufacturing revival following last year's slump.

A stronger yuan would make imported oil, iron ore and other raw materials cheaper for Chinese manufacturers following a rise in global commodity prices. But Monday's order suggested regulators are less worried about that than about financial stability.

In 2017, the central bank tightened controls on trading to stop a fall in the yuan’s value after a change in the mechanism used to determine its state-controlled exchange rate set off a flurry of selling.