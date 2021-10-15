China's central bank says Evergrande risks 'controllable'

“The real estate industry is generally healthy,” Zou said, pointing out that most real estate companies are operating in a stable manner with health financial indicators.

Zou’s comments broke the Chinese government’s silence on Evergrande, whose stock price has plunged since its cash crunch came to light, and the company halted trading of its stock earlier this month pending a “major transaction.”

The official said that relevant authorities and local governments were urging Evergrande to increase its asset disposal and speed up restoration of its construction projects to safeguard the interests of consumers, and that the financial department would provide financial support for the resumption of projects.

Earlier this month, Shenzhen-headquartered real-estate developer Fantasia Holdings Group missed payments on a $206 million bond. Another Chinese developer, Sinic Holdings Group, said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange that it is likely to default on a $250 million bond due later this week as it lacked the financial resources to do so.

Caption A woman walks by an Evergrande new housing development in Beijing on Sept. 22, 2021. China's central bank said Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 that financial risks from China Evergrande Group's debt problems are "controllable" and unlikely to spill over, amid growing investor concerns that the crisis could ripple through other developers. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong