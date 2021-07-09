China's auto sales up 27% in 2021, but hurt by chip shortage

China’s auto demand already was weakening due to consumer unease about slowing economic growth and a trade war with Washington before dealerships were shut last year to fight the virus outbreak.

China’s economy reopened relatively early after the ruling Communist Party declared victory over the virus in March. But passenger vehicle sales fell 22.4% in the first half of 2020, setting a low base for comparison this year. Annual sales in 2020 fell for a third year.

That is squeezing cash flow for global and Chinese automakers that are spending billions of dollars on electric vehicle development to meet government sales quotas.

This year's demand was propped up by sales of electric and gasoline-electric hybrid vehicles, though they still are a fraction of the total.

EV sales in the first half of 2020 rose 200% to 1.2 million, but demand for them also is cooling, according to CAAM. Sales growth in June decelerated to 140% over a year earlier, hitting 256,000 vehicles.

Passenger car sales by Chinese brands in the first half of 2020 rose 46.8% from a year earlier to 4.2 million. Their market share rose 5.7 percentage points to 42%.