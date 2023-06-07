China trade tumbles in May, adding to signs economic recovery is slowing

Economic growth accelerated to 4.5% over a year earlier in the three months ending in March from the previous quarter’s 2.9%, but forecasters say the peak of that rebound probably has passed. The ruling Communist Party’s official target growth target this year is “around 5%.”

China’s global trade surplus narrowed by 16.1% over a year ago in May to $65.8 billion, according to the General Administration of Customs.

For the year to date, imports fell 6.7% from the same five-month period of 2022 to just over $1 trillion, while export growth fell close to zero. Exports edged up 0.3% to $1.4 trillion.

___

General Administration of Customs of China: