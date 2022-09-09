China shuns cooperation with UN rights office over report

Human rights groups have accused China of sweeping a million or more people from the minority groups into detention camps where many have said they were tortured, sexually assaulted, and forced to abandon their language and religion.

China has repeatedly said the “assessment” was a fabrication cooked up by Western nations.

Chen said China — one of the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council — will continue to work with the United Nations overall, calling the world body the “core” of international relations.

“We will continue the cooperation. But as I said, the office cannot represent the United Nations by delivering such an assessment, in such a nature,” he said.

Chen also said China would take an “active part” in activities of the U.N.-backed Human Rights Council in its upcoming four-week session starting Monday.

The council works closely with the U.N. human rights office, which falls under the office of U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. On Thursday, the U.N. General Assembly chose Austria's Volker Türk as Bachelet's successor.