China sentences 78-year-old US citizen to life in prison on spying charges

BEIJING (AP) — China sentenced a 78-year-old United States citizen to life in prison Monday on spying charges.
John Shing-Wan Leung, who holds permanent residency in Hong Kong, was detained April 15, 2021, by the counterintelligence agency in the southeastern city of Suzhou. The city’s intermediate court announced Leung’s sentence in a brief statement on its social media site but gave no details of the charges.
Such investigations and trials are held behind closed doors and little or no information is made public.
Relations between Washington and Beijing have hit a historical low amid disputes over trade, technology, human rights and China's increasingly aggressive approach toward its territorial claims.
In Other News
1
Philadelphia Inquirer hit by cyberattack causing newspaper's largest...
2
Rockies' Feltner released from hospital after skull fracture...
3
Turkey's Erdogan says he could still win, would accept presidential...
4
Border crossings off from last week's highs as US pins hopes for order...
5
Guest nations at the G-7 reflect outreach to developing countries...