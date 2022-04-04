10,000 health workers sent to help control Shanghai outbreak

The Shanghai lockdown has sparked numerous complaints, from food shortages to limited staff and facilities at hastily constructed isolation sites. Some people who tested positive have remained at home for extended periods because of a shortage of isolation beds or transportation to take them to a center, the business news publication Caixin said.

Asked about the anxiety of parents separated from their children, Shanghai health commission official Wu Qianyu said Monday that they are required to be kept apart if the child tests positive and the parent tests negative, according to the Paper, an online news outlet.

If both test positive, the parent is allowed to stay with the child at an isolation site for children and receive any treatment there, Wu was quoted as saying at a news conference on Monday.

The China Daily newspaper said nearly 15,000 medical workers from neighboring Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces left for Shanghai early Monday from their hospitals by bus. More than 2,000 personnel from the army, navy and a joint logistics support force arrived on Sunday, a Chinese military newspaper said.

At least four other provinces have also dispatched doctors, nurses and other medical workers to Shanghai, the state-owned China Daily said.

Workers wearing blue protective clothing held up signs saying “Keep one meter distance” and “Do not crowd” as people lined up for testing in one part of western Shanghai. The testing was being done in batches, 10 people at a time. If the sample comes back positive, all 10 are tested individually.

While most shops and other businesses in Shanghai are shut down, major manufacturers including automakers General Motors Co. and Volkswagen AG say their factories are still operating. VW has reduced production because of a disruption in supplies of parts.

Businesses that are operating are enforcing “closed loop” strategies that isolate employees. Thousands of stock traders and other people in financial industries are sleeping in their offices, according to the Daily Economic News newspaper.

Three out of five foreign companies with operations in Shanghai say they have cut this year’s sales forecasts, according to a survey conducted last week by the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai and the American Chamber of Commerce in China. One-third of the 120 companies that responded to the survey said they have delayed investments.

Shanghai has set up temporary vegetable warehouses to boost supplies, and an online grocery delivery service has doubled the staff at one of its warehouses to try to keep up with demand, the official Xinhua News Agency said. City officials have apologized for the government's handling of the lockdown.

___

Associated Press researcher Chen Si in Shanghai and business writer Joe McDonald and researcher Yu Bing in Beijing contributed to this report.

Caption The entrance to a noodle store is locked and sealed in the Jingan district of western Shanghai, Monday, April 4, 2022. China has sent more than 10,000 health workers from across the country to Shanghai, including 2,000 military medical staff, as it struggles to stamp out a rapidly spreading COVID-19 outbreak in China's largest city. (AP Photo/Chen Si) Credit: Chen Si Credit: Chen Si Caption The entrance to a noodle store is locked and sealed in the Jingan district of western Shanghai, Monday, April 4, 2022. China has sent more than 10,000 health workers from across the country to Shanghai, including 2,000 military medical staff, as it struggles to stamp out a rapidly spreading COVID-19 outbreak in China's largest city. (AP Photo/Chen Si) Credit: Chen Si Credit: Chen Si

Caption A worker holds up signs which read "Keep one meter distance" and "Do not crowd" as residents line up for mass testing in a lockdown area in the Jingan district of western Shanghai, Monday, April 4, 2022. China has sent more than 10,000 health workers from across the country to Shanghai, including 2,000 military medical staff, as it struggles to stamp out a rapidly spreading COVID-19 outbreak in China's largest city. (AP Photo/Chen Si) Credit: Chen Si Credit: Chen Si Caption A worker holds up signs which read "Keep one meter distance" and "Do not crowd" as residents line up for mass testing in a lockdown area in the Jingan district of western Shanghai, Monday, April 4, 2022. China has sent more than 10,000 health workers from across the country to Shanghai, including 2,000 military medical staff, as it struggles to stamp out a rapidly spreading COVID-19 outbreak in China's largest city. (AP Photo/Chen Si) Credit: Chen Si Credit: Chen Si

Caption Residents stand along a street during a mass testing day in a lockdown area in the Jingan district of western Shanghai, Monday, April 4, 2022. China has sent more than 10,000 health workers from across the country to Shanghai, including 2,000 military medical staff, as it struggles to stamp out a rapidly spreading COVID-19 outbreak in China's largest city. (AP Photo/Chen Si) Credit: Chen Si Credit: Chen Si Caption Residents stand along a street during a mass testing day in a lockdown area in the Jingan district of western Shanghai, Monday, April 4, 2022. China has sent more than 10,000 health workers from across the country to Shanghai, including 2,000 military medical staff, as it struggles to stamp out a rapidly spreading COVID-19 outbreak in China's largest city. (AP Photo/Chen Si) Credit: Chen Si Credit: Chen Si

Caption Workers in protective gear help a man in a wheelchair during the mass testing for residents in a lockdown area in the Jingan district of western Shanghai Monday, April 4, 2022. China has sent more than 10,000 health workers from across the country to Shanghai, including 2,000 military medical staff, as it struggles to stamp out a rapidly spreading COVID-19 outbreak in China's largest city. (AP Photo/Chen Si) Credit: Chen Si Credit: Chen Si Caption Workers in protective gear help a man in a wheelchair during the mass testing for residents in a lockdown area in the Jingan district of western Shanghai Monday, April 4, 2022. China has sent more than 10,000 health workers from across the country to Shanghai, including 2,000 military medical staff, as it struggles to stamp out a rapidly spreading COVID-19 outbreak in China's largest city. (AP Photo/Chen Si) Credit: Chen Si Credit: Chen Si

Caption Residents line up for mass testing in a lockdown area in the Jingan district of western Shanghai, Monday, April 4, 2022. China has sent more than 10,000 health workers from across the country to Shanghai, including 2,000 military medical staff, as it struggles to stamp out a rapidly spreading COVID-19 outbreak in China's largest city. (AP Photo/Chen Si) Credit: Chen Si Credit: Chen Si Caption Residents line up for mass testing in a lockdown area in the Jingan district of western Shanghai, Monday, April 4, 2022. China has sent more than 10,000 health workers from across the country to Shanghai, including 2,000 military medical staff, as it struggles to stamp out a rapidly spreading COVID-19 outbreak in China's largest city. (AP Photo/Chen Si) Credit: Chen Si Credit: Chen Si

Caption A worker in protective gear holds a sign which reads "Keep one meter apart" along an empty street in a lockdown area in the Jingan district of western Shanghai, Monday, April 4, 2022. China has sent more than 10,000 health workers from across the country to Shanghai, including 2,000 military medical staff, as it struggles to stamp out a rapidly spreading COVID-19 outbreak in China's largest city. (AP Photo/Chen Si) Credit: Chen Si Credit: Chen Si Caption A worker in protective gear holds a sign which reads "Keep one meter apart" along an empty street in a lockdown area in the Jingan district of western Shanghai, Monday, April 4, 2022. China has sent more than 10,000 health workers from across the country to Shanghai, including 2,000 military medical staff, as it struggles to stamp out a rapidly spreading COVID-19 outbreak in China's largest city. (AP Photo/Chen Si) Credit: Chen Si Credit: Chen Si

Caption A worker in protective overall stands in the middle of empty streets in a lockdown area in the Jingan district of western Shanghai, Monday, April 4, 2022. China has sent more than 10,000 health workers from across the country to Shanghai, including 2,000 military medical staff, as it struggles to stamp out a rapidly spreading COVID-19 outbreak in China's largest city. (AP Photo/Chen Si) Credit: Chen Si Credit: Chen Si Caption A worker in protective overall stands in the middle of empty streets in a lockdown area in the Jingan district of western Shanghai, Monday, April 4, 2022. China has sent more than 10,000 health workers from across the country to Shanghai, including 2,000 military medical staff, as it struggles to stamp out a rapidly spreading COVID-19 outbreak in China's largest city. (AP Photo/Chen Si) Credit: Chen Si Credit: Chen Si

Caption Residents line up for mass testing in a lockdown area in the Jingan district of western Shanghai, Monday, April 4, 2022. China has sent more than 10,000 health workers from across the country to Shanghai, including 2,000 military medical staff, as it struggles to stamp out a rapidly spreading COVID-19 outbreak in China's largest city. (AP Photo/Chen Si) Credit: Chen Si Credit: Chen Si Caption Residents line up for mass testing in a lockdown area in the Jingan district of western Shanghai, Monday, April 4, 2022. China has sent more than 10,000 health workers from across the country to Shanghai, including 2,000 military medical staff, as it struggles to stamp out a rapidly spreading COVID-19 outbreak in China's largest city. (AP Photo/Chen Si) Credit: Chen Si Credit: Chen Si

Caption Residents line up for mass testing in a lockdown area in the Jingan district of western Shanghai, Monday, April 4, 2022. China has sent more than 10,000 health workers from across the country to Shanghai, including 2,000 military medical staff, as it struggles to stamp out a rapidly spreading COVID-19 outbreak in China's largest city. (AP Photo/Chen Si) Credit: Chen Si Credit: Chen Si Caption Residents line up for mass testing in a lockdown area in the Jingan district of western Shanghai, Monday, April 4, 2022. China has sent more than 10,000 health workers from across the country to Shanghai, including 2,000 military medical staff, as it struggles to stamp out a rapidly spreading COVID-19 outbreak in China's largest city. (AP Photo/Chen Si) Credit: Chen Si Credit: Chen Si

Caption In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a medical worker from eastern China's Anhui Province takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid test at a community in Huangpu District of Shanghai on Monday, April 4, 2022. China has sent more than 10,000 health workers from across the country to Shanghai, including 2,000 military medical staff, as it struggles to stamp out a rapidly spreading COVID-19 outbreak in China's largest city. (Jin Liwang/Xinhua via AP) Credit: Jin Liwang Credit: Jin Liwang Caption In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a medical worker from eastern China's Anhui Province takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid test at a community in Huangpu District of Shanghai on Monday, April 4, 2022. China has sent more than 10,000 health workers from across the country to Shanghai, including 2,000 military medical staff, as it struggles to stamp out a rapidly spreading COVID-19 outbreak in China's largest city. (Jin Liwang/Xinhua via AP) Credit: Jin Liwang Credit: Jin Liwang

Caption In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, residents wait to take nucleic acid tests at a community in Pudong New Area of eastern China's Shanghai city on Monday, April 4, 2022. China has sent more than 10,000 health workers from across the country to Shanghai, including 2,000 military medical staff, as it struggles to stamp out a rapidly spreading COVID-19 outbreak in China's largest city.(Ding Ting/Xinhua via AP) Credit: Ding Ting Credit: Ding Ting Caption In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, residents wait to take nucleic acid tests at a community in Pudong New Area of eastern China's Shanghai city on Monday, April 4, 2022. China has sent more than 10,000 health workers from across the country to Shanghai, including 2,000 military medical staff, as it struggles to stamp out a rapidly spreading COVID-19 outbreak in China's largest city.(Ding Ting/Xinhua via AP) Credit: Ding Ting Credit: Ding Ting

Caption A worker in protective gear holds a sign which reads "Do not crowd" during a mass testing day for residents in a lockdown area in the Jingan district of western Shanghai Monday, April 4, 2022. China has sent more than 10,000 health workers from across the country to Shanghai, including 2,000 military medical staff, as it struggles to stamp out a rapidly spreading COVID-19 outbreak in China's largest city. (AP Photo/Chen Si) Credit: Chen Si Credit: Chen Si Caption A worker in protective gear holds a sign which reads "Do not crowd" during a mass testing day for residents in a lockdown area in the Jingan district of western Shanghai Monday, April 4, 2022. China has sent more than 10,000 health workers from across the country to Shanghai, including 2,000 military medical staff, as it struggles to stamp out a rapidly spreading COVID-19 outbreak in China's largest city. (AP Photo/Chen Si) Credit: Chen Si Credit: Chen Si

Caption A worker in protective gear holds up a sign which reads "10 to a group" as residents line up for the mass testing in a lockdown area in the Jingan district of western Shanghai Monday, April 4, 2022. China has sent more than 10,000 health workers from across the country to Shanghai, including 2,000 military medical staff, as it struggles to stamp out a rapidly spreading COVID-19 outbreak in China's largest city. (AP Photo/Chen Si) Credit: Chen Si Credit: Chen Si Caption A worker in protective gear holds up a sign which reads "10 to a group" as residents line up for the mass testing in a lockdown area in the Jingan district of western Shanghai Monday, April 4, 2022. China has sent more than 10,000 health workers from across the country to Shanghai, including 2,000 military medical staff, as it struggles to stamp out a rapidly spreading COVID-19 outbreak in China's largest city. (AP Photo/Chen Si) Credit: Chen Si Credit: Chen Si

Caption Medical workers conduct mass testing for residents in a lockdown area in the Jingan district of western Shanghai, Monday, April 4, 2022. China has sent more than 10,000 health workers from across the country to Shanghai, including 2,000 military medical staff, as it struggles to stamp out a rapidly spreading COVID-19 outbreak in China's largest city. (AP Photo/Chen Si) Credit: Chen Si Credit: Chen Si Caption Medical workers conduct mass testing for residents in a lockdown area in the Jingan district of western Shanghai, Monday, April 4, 2022. China has sent more than 10,000 health workers from across the country to Shanghai, including 2,000 military medical staff, as it struggles to stamp out a rapidly spreading COVID-19 outbreak in China's largest city. (AP Photo/Chen Si) Credit: Chen Si Credit: Chen Si