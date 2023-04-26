China says it will send peace envoy to Ukraine

China has tried to appear neutral in the war but has refused to criticize Moscow's invasion.

Xi and Putin issued a joint statement before the February 2020 attack saying their governments had a “no limits friendship.”

Xi's government released a peace proposal in February and called for a cease-fire and talks.

“Negotiation is the only viable way out,” state TV said in a report on Xi's comments to Zelenskyy.

“There is no winner in a nuclear war,” the report said. “All parties concerned should remain calm and restrained in dealing with the nuclear issue and truly look at the future and destiny of themselves and humanity as a whole and work together to manage the crisis.”