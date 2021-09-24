China says all crypto transactions illegal; Bitcoin tumbles

Promoters of cryptocurrencies say they allow anonymity and flexibility, but Chinese regulators worry they might weaken the ruling Communist Party’s control over the financial system and say they might help to conceal criminal activity.

The People’s Bank of China is developing an electronic version of the country’s yuan for cashless transactions that can be tracked and controlled by Beijing.

Regulators in other countries have increasingly warned that cryptocurrencies need greater oversight. In the U.S., Gary Gensler, the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, has said that investors need more protection in the cryptocurrency market, which he called “rife with fraud, scams and abuse” and compared to the "Wild West.”

The SEC has won dozens of cases against crypto fraudsters, but Gensler says the agency needs Congress to give it more authority and funding to adequately regulate the market.

Caption Visitors look at the e-CNY, a digital version of the Chinese Yuan, displayed during a trade fair in Beijing, China, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. China's central bank on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 declared all transactions involving Bitcoin and other virtual currencies illegal, stepping up a campaign to block use of unofficial digital money. It is developing an electronic version of the country's yuan for cashless transactions that can be tracked and controlled by Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)