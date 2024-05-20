China sanctions Boeing, two U.S. defense contractors for Taiwan arms sales

China’s Ministry of Commerce has announced sanctions against Boeing and two other defense companies Monday for arms sales to Taiwan
Nation & World
8 minutes ago
X

BEIJING (AP) — China's Ministry of Commerce announced sanctions against Boeing and two other defense companies Monday for arms sales to Taiwan, on the day of Taiwan's presidential inauguration.

The companies include Boeing's Defense, Space & Security unit, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, and General Dynamics Land Systems.

In Other News
1
Official says rescuers see helicopter that was carrying Iran's...
2
Europe's far right groups launch unofficial campaign for the European...
3
Lai Ching-te inaugurated as Taiwan's president in a transition likely...
4
Airstrike kills 27 in central Gaza and fighting rages as Israel's...
5
Xander Schauffele wins first major at PGA Championship in a thriller at...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top