China rips new US House committee on countering Beijing

China's aggression toward Taiwan, drive to assert control over the South China Sea and the recent flight of a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the U.S. have fueled lawmakers’ desire to do more to counter Beijing. Testifying to the strength of those concerns, the 365-65 vote to create the committee was bipartisan, a rarity in the deeply divided Congress.

The committee’s chairman, Rep. Mike Gallagher, a Republican from Wisconsin who has been a fierce critic of Beijing, said the Chinese government has found friends on Wall Street and in lobbyists in Washington who are ready to oppose the committee’s efforts.

“Time is not on our side. Just because this Congress is divided, we cannot afford to waste the next two years lingering in legislative limbo or pandering for the press,” Gallagher said. “We must act with a sense of urgency.”

Addressing worries the new committee could stir more anti-Asian hate crimes, Gallagher said he is committed to ensuring the focus is on the Chinese Communist Party, not on the people of China.

Tuesday's hearing was interrupted by two protesters, one saying, “this committee is about saber rattling, it’s not about peace.” Both were ushered out by police.